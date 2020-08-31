Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

46,411 KM

Details Description Features

$29,750

+ tax & licensing
$29,750

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Preferred AWD 7 Pass Power Trunk

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Preferred AWD 7 Pass Power Trunk

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$29,750

+ taxes & licensing

46,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5714541
  • Stock #: F3A4YD
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF8KU302525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Frost
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3A4YD
  • Mileage 46,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Family friendly ready for winter !
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Silver Fresh Oil Change, 7 Passenger Seating, All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Power Side View Mirrors, Push Button Start.


Recent Arrival! 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:

- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

