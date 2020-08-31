+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Family Friendly and Ready for Winter
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Blue Fresh Oil Change, 3rd Row Seating, 7 Passenger Seating, All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Power Side View Mirrors, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input.
Recent Arrival! 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!
Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:
- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6