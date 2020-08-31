Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

49,733 KM

Details Description Features

$25,641

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,641

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD Advanced Cruise Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD Advanced Cruise Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5777169
  2. 5777169
Contact Seller

$25,641

+ taxes & licensing

49,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5777169
  • Stock #: F3AU2H
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD2KH076666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AU2H
  • Mileage 49,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh oil change Brand new tires, Brand new rotors and pads, no accident reported with balance of manufacture warranty
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Twilight Black Fresh Oil Change, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Apple Car Play, AWD, Black/Black Cloth.


Recent Arrival! 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 USB auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
Apple CarPlay and steering wheel controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 118 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 44,500 KM
$13,685 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 25,609 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory