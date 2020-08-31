2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
AWD Heated Seats and Steering Wheel Advanced Cruise with Stop and Go Apple Carplay Android Auto and more
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Shimmering Silver Pearl Essential All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Apple Car Play, AWD, Black Cloth, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Heated Front Bucket Seats.
Recent Arrival! 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD Odometer is 17721 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
