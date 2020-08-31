Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

51,201 KM

Details Description Features

$25,836

+ tax & licensing
$25,836

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD Advanced Cruise Heated Seats

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD Advanced Cruise Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$25,836

+ taxes & licensing

51,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5777172
  Stock #: F3AU3F
  VIN: 5NMS2CAD4KH080878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Symphony Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AU3F
  • Mileage 51,201 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Heated Seats and Steering Wheel Advanced Cruise with Stop and Go Apple Carplay Android Auto and more
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Shimmering Silver Pearl Essential All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Apple Car Play, AWD, Black Cloth, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Heated Front Bucket Seats.


Recent Arrival! 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD Odometer is 17721 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 USB auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
Apple CarPlay and steering wheel controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

