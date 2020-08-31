+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
AWD No Accidents Reported Fresh Oil Change
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Twilight Black Fresh Oil Change, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Apple Car Play, AWD, Black/Black Cloth.
Recent Arrival! 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
