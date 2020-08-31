Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

52,399 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD Advanced Cruise Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD Advanced Cruise Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5777175
  2. 5777175
  3. 5777175
  4. 5777175
  5. 5777175
  6. 5777175
  7. 5777175
  8. 5777175
  9. 5777175
  10. 5777175
  11. 5777175
  12. 5777175
  13. 5777175
  14. 5777175
  15. 5777175
  16. 5777175
  17. 5777175
  18. 5777175
  19. 5777175
  20. 5777175
  21. 5777175
  22. 5777175
  23. 5777175
  24. 5777175
  25. 5777175
  26. 5777175
  27. 5777175
  28. 5777175
  29. 5777175
  30. 5777175
  31. 5777175
  32. 5777175
  33. 5777175
  34. 5777175
  35. 5777175
  36. 5777175
Contact Seller

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

52,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5777175
  • Stock #: F3AU4D
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD0KH087018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AU4D
  • Mileage 52,399 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD No Accidents Reported Fresh Oil Change
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Twilight Black Fresh Oil Change, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Apple Car Play, AWD, Black/Black Cloth.


Recent Arrival! 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 USB auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
Apple CarPlay and steering wheel controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 118 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 44,500 KM
$13,685 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 25,609 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory