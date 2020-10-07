Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

44,256 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Head Up Display | BlueLink

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Head Up Display | BlueLink

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

44,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5952792
  • Stock #: F3MYER
  • VIN: 5NMS5CAA6KH097713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Trade! Comes Fully Loaded With Features Such As :

Heated and ventilated front seas

Heated rear seats

Head up display

8 inch touch screen with navigation

Infinity premium sound

LED lighting

Bluelink remote services

Active lane keeping assist

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go

Emergency braking with pedestrian detection and collision avoidance

Panoramic sunroof

19 inch wheels

Power/smart trunk gate and much more !

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned - Keep Reading to See Why This Matters!

This is the top-of-the-line Santa Fe and was just traded-in. Purchased and serviced at Birchwood Hyundai.

As a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle this Santa Fe will receive:
*A rigorous 120-point inspection by a Hyundai Certified Technician!
*Receive an additional 1-year/20,000km Hyundai Warranty!
*Receive special finance rates, starting at only 0.99%!

Contact us today to see this like-new 2019 Santa Fe Ultimate!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Voice Recognition
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Blind Spot
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Turbocharged Engine
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
BlueLink
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Embedded Navigation
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
4 USB auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8" touch-screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

