2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls remote start Rain sensor wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay

Additional Features Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Heads-Up Display Telematics Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Voice Recognition Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Blind Spot Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Turbocharged Engine Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off BlueLink Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Embedded Navigation 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 4 Cyl Engine 4 USB auxiliary input jacks Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming Radio: Infinity AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8" touch-screen

