2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

4,898 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Preferred 2.0T Adaptive Cruise | Bluelink | Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

4,898KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6138909
  • Stock #: F3PF7J
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAA4KH082522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PF7J
  • Mileage 4,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Arrival ! Super Low KM and Fully Loaded With Panoramic Sunroof, Bluelink Remote Services, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Parking Sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control With Stop And Go, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Apple CarPLay and Android Auto and so Much More !
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Panoramic Sunroof
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
HD Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Blind Spot
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 USB auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen
voice recognition and BlueLink

