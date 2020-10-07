2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Steering Wheel Controls remote start Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag HD Radio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Blind Spot Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 USB auxiliary input jacks Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen voice recognition and BlueLink

