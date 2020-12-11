2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Wood Trim Interior Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 4 Cyl Engine 4 USB auxiliary input jacks Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming Apple CarPlay and steering wheel controls Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.