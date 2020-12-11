+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Recent Arrival!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 7029 kilometers below market average!
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD Twilight Black
All Wheel Drive, AWD, Black/Black w/Stain-Resistant Cloth Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
