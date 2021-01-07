+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Odometer is 12747 kilometers below market average!
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD Quartz White
All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, AWD, Black/Black w/Stain-Resistant Cloth Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
