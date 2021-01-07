Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

39,166 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Essential Advanced Cruise | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

39,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

Odometer is 12747 kilometers below market average!

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD Quartz White

All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, AWD, Black/Black w/Stain-Resistant Cloth Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
4 USB auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
Apple CarPlay and steering wheel controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display screen

