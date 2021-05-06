2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$36,698 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 4 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7081270

7081270 Stock #: F411MJ

F411MJ VIN: KM8SNDHF8KU310463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK

Interior Colour Beige

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,470 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning rear air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta) Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.