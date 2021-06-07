Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

11,286 KM

Details Description Features

$35,687

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
Luxury

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$35,687

+ taxes & licensing

11,286KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7197203
  • Stock #: F42FUN
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAA2KH070739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SCARLET RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,286 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Floor mats
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
woodgrain trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
4 USB auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen
voice recognition and BlueLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

