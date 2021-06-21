Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

57,930 KM

Details Description Features

$30,841

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Preferred 2.0T | Certified | 2.49% Available | No Accident |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$30,841

+ taxes & licensing

57,930KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7367003
  • Stock #: F44AM3
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAA5KH025116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Symphony Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44AM3
  • Mileage 57,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Turbocharged Engine
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
4 USB auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen
voice recognition and BlueLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

