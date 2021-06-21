2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Listing ID: 7367003
- Stock #: F44AM3
- VIN: 5NMS3CAA5KH025116
-
Exterior Colour
Symphony Silver
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
F44AM3
-
Mileage
57,930 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Mirror integrated turn signals
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 USB auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen
voice recognition and BlueLink
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.