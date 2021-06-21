2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$28,991 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 6 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7374932

7374932 Stock #: F44JAG

F44JAG VIN: 5NMS3CAD6KH016791

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 36,674 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Remote Engine Start All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 USB auxiliary input jacks Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen voice recognition and BlueLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.