2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

36,674 KM

Details

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred | Certified | 2.49% Available |

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred | Certified | 2.49% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  7374932
  2. 7374932
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

36,674KM
Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7374932
  • Stock #: F44JAG
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAD6KH016791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 USB auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen
voice recognition and BlueLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

