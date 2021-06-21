2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$27,541 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 8 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7492629

Stock #: F452BX

VIN: KM8SNDHF4KU296951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iron Frost

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 77,809 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort rear air conditioning Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta) Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine

