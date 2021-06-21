Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

77,809 KM

$27,541

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

XL Preferred | Certified | 2.49% Available |

XL Preferred | Certified | 2.49% Available |

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

77,809KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7492629
  • Stock #: F452BX
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF4KU296951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Frost
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear air conditioning
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

