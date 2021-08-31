Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

50,226 KM

Details Description Features

$37,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ultimate Certified | No Accident

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ultimate Certified | No Accident

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 8010357
  2. 8010357
  3. 8010357
  4. 8010357
  5. 8010357
  6. 8010357
  7. 8010357
  8. 8010357
Contact Seller

$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

50,226KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8010357
  • Stock #: F4AUN3
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF4KU299056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Certified.


2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD Becketts Black

-Blind Spot Detection
-Panoramic Sunroof
-12 Speakers
-19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
-AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-Auto High-beam Headlights
-Automatic temperature control
-Distance-Pacing Cruise Control
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
-Illuminated entry
-Leather Seating Surfaces
-Memory seat
-Navigation System
-Power driver seat
-Power Liftgate
-Power moonroof
-Power passenger seat
-Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation
-Rear air conditioning
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Sun blinds.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.041 Axle Ratio
71 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,550 kgs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC 24-Valve V6 D-CVVT
1424# Maximum Payload
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P235/55R19 AS
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's seat w/4-way power adjustable lumbar support, driver's seat integrated memory system (IMS) and 6-way power adjustable passenger's seat w/height adjustment
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
550w Regular Amplifier
rear air conditioning
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 Jeep Cherokee T...
 87,370 KM
$28,993 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord To...
 82,437 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 63,898 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory