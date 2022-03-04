2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$37,971 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 7 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8495162

Stock #: F4AG1T

F4AG1T VIN: KM8SNDHF6KU306587

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4AG1T

Mileage 65,757 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Keyless Start Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.041 Axle Ratio 71 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,550 kgs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC 24-Valve V6 D-CVVT 1444# Maximum Payload Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P235/60R18 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Interior Compass Trip Computer Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt 6-Way Passenger Seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Comfort rear air conditioning Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Rear Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary jack, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, 7.0" LCD touch-screen display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and steering wheel mounted audio, cruise and Bluetooth controls Additional Features Power Lift Gates Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

