2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 6 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9018325

9018325 Stock #: 19HS82767

19HS82767 VIN: 5NMS3CAD9KH082767

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 19HS82767

Mileage 82,642 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.