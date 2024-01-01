Menu
5 PASSENGER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, AM/FM, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REAR DEFOGGER, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

carfax

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kfFule4ZX3OwWDw4EHdoTugxDZWGWWly/view?usp=drive_link

2019 Hyundai Sonata

102,161 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Sonata

Essential w/ Sport Package

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Essential w/ Sport Package

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,161KM
VIN 5NPE34AF4KH737618

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7618
  • Mileage 102,161 KM

5 PASSENGER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, AM/FM, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REAR DEFOGGER, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

carfax

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kfFule4ZX3OwWDw4EHdoTugxDZWGWWly/view?usp=drive_link

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2019 Hyundai Sonata