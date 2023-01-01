Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

41,692 KM

Details Description Features

$31,557

+ tax & licensing
$31,557

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Heated Steering | Blind Spot

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Heated Steering | Blind Spot

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 10166901
  2. 10166901
$31,557

+ taxes & licensing

41,692KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10166901
  • Stock #: F561YJ
  • VIN: KM8J3CA49KU041846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chromium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle!
Low Kilometer!

Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- 7" Touchscreen

Safety Features

- Blind Spot Detection
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Assist
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Backup Camera

And more!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
Free CARFAX history report
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.648 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L Nu 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: hood insulator
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Tires: 225/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

