Menu
Account
Sign In
<div> <span>Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.</span> <span>Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says I love my car!</span> </div> <div></div>

2019 Hyundai Tucson

116,326 KM

Details Description Features

$27,581

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

Contact Seller

$27,581

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,326KM
VIN KM8J3CA43KU042703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,326 KM

Vehicle Description


Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"


Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 100,021 KM $20,856 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 89,220 KM $21,981 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 74,598 KM $26,981 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,581

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

204-774-5373

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson