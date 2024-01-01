Menu
Account
Sign In
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2019 Hyundai Tucson

145,074 KM

Details Description Features

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Bluetooth | Great Value!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Bluetooth | Great Value!

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,074KM
VIN KM8J3CA46KU002518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winter White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.648 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L Nu 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: hood insulator
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Tires: 225/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line No Accidents | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line No Accidents | Low KM's 51,607 KM $31,978 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg Low KM's | Manitoba Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg Low KM's | Manitoba Owned 96,802 KM $15,978 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Encore Preferred Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Buick Encore Preferred Locally Owned 87,916 KM $20,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson