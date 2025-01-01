Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2019 Hyundai Tucson

86,824 KM

Details Description Features

$22,944

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury Leather | Sunroof | Local Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle
12676686

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury Leather | Sunroof | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 12676686.735831444?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=32658
  2. 12676686
  3. 12676686
  4. 12676686
  5. 12676686
  6. 12676686
  7. 12676686
  8. 12676686
  9. 12676686
  10. 12676686
  11. 12676686
  12. 12676686
  13. 12676686
  14. 12676686
  15. 12676686
  16. 12676686
  17. 12676686
  18. 12676686
  19. 12676686
  20. 12676686
  21. 12676686
  22. 12676686
  23. 12676686
  24. 12676686
  25. 12676686
Contact Seller

$22,944

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,824KM
VIN KM8J3CAL6KU034960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 225/55R18 All-Season
Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2025 Hyundai Tucson Preferred TREND | Certified | 3.99% Available! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Hyundai Tucson Preferred TREND | Certified | 3.99% Available! 33,250 KM $38,907 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L LOCAL | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L LOCAL | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX 14,397 KM $45,919 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester Premier LOCAL | ONE OWNER for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Subaru Forester Premier LOCAL | ONE OWNER 69,903 KM $31,623 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,944

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Tucson