2019 Hyundai Tucson

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

6 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Mirror integrated turn signals

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum

Blind-Spot Collision Warning (bcw) Blind Spot Sensor

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Audio Aux Input

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display

iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.