$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred 2.0L AWD *Heated Seats Rear Cam

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred 2.0L AWD *Heated Seats Rear Cam

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,459KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5163740
  • Stock #: F34CRY
  • VIN: KM8J3CA40KU996308
Exterior Colour
Chromium Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

BUY FROM HOME TODAY! Beautiful Preferred 2.0L all wheel drive in chromium silver!
BUY FROM HOME! Well kept 2019 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L Preferred AWD featuring a 2.0L engine, heated seats, rear view camera, cruise control, air conditioning, keyless entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, power options, a spacious cargo area and so much more!

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!


The destination for you and your families automotive needs in north Winnipeg.

We are located north on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

We would love to meet you! Call 204-633-2420, email, chat or visit us today!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Bluetooth hands-free phone system
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
  • Blind-Spot Collision Warning (bcw) Blind Spot Sensor
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display
  • iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-XXXX

204-633-2420

