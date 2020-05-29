Menu
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred 2.0L AWD *Heated Seats

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred 2.0L AWD *Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,970KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5163749
  • Stock #: F34HH6
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44KU991564
Exterior Colour
Chromium Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

You can save money today buy purchasing this vehicle from home! Beautiful Chromium Silver 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred with all wheel drive!
Well kept 2019 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L Preferred AWD featuring a 2.0L engine, heated seats, rear view camera, cruise control, air conditioning, keyless entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, power options, a spacious cargo area and so much more!

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!


The destination for you and your families automotive needs in north Winnipeg.

We are located north on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

We would love to meet you! Call 204-633-2420, email, chat or visit us today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

