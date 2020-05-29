+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
Local well maintained low mileage 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more!
Come down to Birchwood Hyundai and check out this 2019 Hyundai Tucson featuring the top selling Preferred package with all wheel drive! You will enjoy a fuel sipping 2.0L engine, heated seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, air conditioning, keyless entry, blind spot detection, rear view camera, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, LED daytime lights, alloy rims, a spacious cargo area and so much more!
PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!
Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
