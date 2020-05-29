Menu
$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD *Heated Seats Rear Camera

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD *Heated Seats Rear Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,253KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5233628
  • Stock #: F377DK
  • VIN: KM8J3CA4XKU974431
Exterior Colour
Coliseum Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Local well maintained low mileage 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more!
Come down to Birchwood Hyundai and check out this 2019 Hyundai Tucson featuring the top selling Preferred package with all wheel drive! You will enjoy a fuel sipping 2.0L engine, heated seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, air conditioning, keyless entry, blind spot detection, rear view camera, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, LED daytime lights, alloy rims, a spacious cargo area and so much more!

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!
Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

