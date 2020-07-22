Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

27,206 KM

Details Description Features

$23,678

+ tax & licensing
$23,678

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$23,678

+ taxes & licensing

27,206KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5643093
  • Stock #: F3BAMR
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL9KU905950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,206 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report




At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
8 speakers
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Multi-Zone
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System -inc: 8.0" Infinity touchscreen audio system
SiriusXM and MapCare

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

