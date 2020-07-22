2019 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera Telematics Keyless Start 8 speakers Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals HD Radio Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) Multi-Zone Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System -inc: 8.0" Infinity touchscreen audio system SiriusXM and MapCare

