2019 Hyundai Tucson

Sale $23,381 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 9 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7299449

7299449 Stock #: F43AYG

F43AYG VIN: KM8J3CA42KU044331

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Winter White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 43,957 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Blind-Spot Collision Warning (bcw) Blind Spot Sensor Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta) Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.