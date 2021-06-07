Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

43,957 KM

Details Description Features

$23,381

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,381

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred | Certified | 0.99% available | No Accident |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred | Certified | 0.99% available | No Accident |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7299449
  2. 7299449
  3. 7299449
Contact Seller
Sale

$23,381

+ taxes & licensing

43,957KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7299449
  • Stock #: F43AYG
  • VIN: KM8J3CA42KU044331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winter White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,957 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Certified.


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 4180 kilometers below market average!

2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 161hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Winter

-Blind Spot Detection
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-AWD
-Alloy wheels
-AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (bcw) Blind Spot Sensor
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 46,700 KM
$17,711 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trave...
 20,152 KM
$44,534 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 44,386 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory