2019 Hyundai Tucson ...

$26,991 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 7 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7507440

7507440 Stock #: F45R1W

F45R1W VIN: KM8J3CAL1KU896533

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 61,717 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission BlueLink Emergency Sos Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta) Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Remote Engine Start Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.