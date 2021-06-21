Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

61,717 KM

Details Description Features

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
Preferred | Trend Package | Certified | No Accident |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

61,717KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7507440
  • Stock #: F45R1W
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL1KU896533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon !!!
Recent Arrival! Certified.


2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend Package 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 181hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Coliseum Gray

-Blind Spot Detection
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-AWD
-AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror
-Automatic temperature control
-Emergency communication system: BlueLink
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
-Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Power driver seat
-Power moonroof
-Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System
-Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
BlueLink Emergency Sos
Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

