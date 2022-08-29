2019 Hyundai Tucson

$24,992 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 1 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9283372

Stock #: F4UVH8

VIN: KM8J23A42KU999780

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Winter White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 64,167 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electric Power-Assist Steering 62 L Fuel Tank 3.510 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs) Engine: 2.0L NU 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Steel Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Steel Tires: 225/60R17 All-Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Headlights-Automatic Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Tire-Temporary Spare Windows-Power 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Curtain 1st Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission-Auto-6 Spd All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

