2019 Hyundai Tucson Luxury Certified | No Accident | One Owner

2019 Hyundai Tucson Luxury Certified | No Accident | One Owner

$34,991 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 3 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9399058

9399058 Stock #: F4V5JU

F4V5JU VIN: KM8J3CAL5KU912524

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 10,361 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive 140 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electric Power-Assist Steering 62 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.4L Theta 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Tires: 225/55R18 All-Season Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer rear window defogger Rear View Camera Heated rear seats Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror BlueLink Tracker System Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Smart Device Remote Engine Start Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta) Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Android Auto Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag BlueLink Emergency Sos Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.