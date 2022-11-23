Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

10,361 KM

Details Description Features

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury Certified | No Accident | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury Certified | No Accident | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 9399058
  2. 9399058
  3. 9399058
  4. 9399058
  5. 9399058
Contact Seller

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

10,361KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9399058
  • Stock #: F4V5JU
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL5KU912524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
2019 Hyundai Tucson Luxury

Key Feature
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Bluetooth
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- 6 Speaker Audio System
- Power Liftgate
- Leather Seating Surface

Safety Features
- Surround View Monitor
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning with Lane Change Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Assist

And More!
The destination for you and your familys automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call us at 204-633-2420 or go to birchwoodhyundai.com to get started
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L Theta 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC
GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 225/55R18 All-Season
Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Heated rear seats
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
BlueLink Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
BlueLink Emergency Sos
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 60,726 KM
$32,992 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 69,469 KM
$35,961 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 14,277 KM
$37,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory