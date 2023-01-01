2019 Hyundai Tucson

$35,991 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 9 9 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9815605

9815605 Stock #: F514YU

F514YU VIN: KM8J3CAL8KU064770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Winter White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 24,992 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive 140 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electric Power-Assist Steering 62 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.4L Theta 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum Tires: 245/45R19 All-Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer Heated rear seats Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 4-Way Passenger Seat Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror BlueLink Tracker System Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and power passenger seat Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Smart Device Remote Engine Start Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Rear Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta) Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Convenience Intermittent Wipers Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Auto Dimming R/V Mirror HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Front Body Side Impact Airbag BlueLink Emergency Sos Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.