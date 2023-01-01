2019 Hyundai Veloster

$24,992 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 7 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10539123

10539123 Stock #: F5A6UD

F5A6UD VIN: KMHTG6AF2KU002600

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 42,733 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 50 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: SHIFTRONIC manual mode and Drive Mode Selection Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) Exterior Fog Lights Sliding Rear Window Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tires: P225/40R18 All-Season -inc: temporary spare tire Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Immobilizer Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Power Options Power Locks Convenience Clock Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system Additional Features null ABS and Driveline Traction Control Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touch-screen display USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

