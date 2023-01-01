$24,992+ tax & licensing
$24,992
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai
204-633-2420
2019 Hyundai Veloster
2019 Hyundai Veloster
2.0 GL Winter Tires Included
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$24,992
+ taxes & licensing
42,733KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10539123
- Stock #: F5A6UD
- VIN: KMHTG6AF2KU002600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,733 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: SHIFTRONIC manual mode and Drive Mode Selection
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/40R18 All-Season -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Options
Power Locks
Convenience
Clock
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Additional Features
null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touch-screen display
USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6