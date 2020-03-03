Menu
2019 Hyundai Veloster

2.0 GL

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2.0 GL

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,916KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4757823
  • Stock #: 87072
  • VIN: KMHTG6AF1KU010039
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door

2019 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 GL

Top Features include:

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Keyless entry
  • Heated front seats
  • Blind spot warning
  • Collision warning
  • Backup camera
  • AND SO MUCH MORE!!

This vehicle has been fully inspected by a Certified Technician at our dealership.

This vehicle qualifies for our Certified Pre-owned program. Call or email us for more details! 

Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"

Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

