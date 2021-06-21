Menu
2019 Hyundai Veloster

19,795 KM

Details Description Features

$22,541

+ tax & licensing
$22,541

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2019 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo | Certified | 0.99% Available | No Accident |

2019 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo | Certified | 0.99% Available | No Accident |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$22,541

+ taxes & licensing

19,795KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7410137
  Stock #: F442U1
  • VIN: KMHTH6AB2KU002686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ignite Flame
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # F442U1
  • Mileage 19,795 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!! Added Bonus - Brand New Winter Tires With Alloy Wheels !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J C-Type Alloy -inc: painted inserts
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touch-screen display
USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

