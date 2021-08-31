Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Infiniti Q50

8,107 KM

Details Description Features

$46,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti Q50

2019 Infiniti Q50

RED SPORT 400 AWD, Nav, Leather, Sunroof, Memory seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti Q50

RED SPORT 400 AWD, Nav, Leather, Sunroof, Memory seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 7752495
  2. 7752495
Contact Seller
Sale

$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

8,107KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7752495
  • Stock #: F48PR6
  • VIN: JN1FV7AR6KM830014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,107 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: 8" upper and 7" lower VGA LCD touch screens
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/lane guidance and 3D building graphics
INFINITI InTouch Services including 6 months of safety
security and convenience services

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 69,614 KM
$23,492 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 43,166 KM
$20,992 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD
 26,617 KM
$37,492 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory