2019 Infiniti Q60

Listing ID: 8806844

8806844 Stock #: F4KUJK

F4KUJK VIN: JN1FV7EL3KM440350

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridium Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 45,375 KM

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridium Blue Pearl Interior Colour Graphite Body Style Coupe Fuel Type Gasoline Drive Type All Wheel Drive Transmission Automatic Engine 6-cylinder Mileage 45,375 KM Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 170 amp alternator 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 76 L Fuel Tank 3.13 Axle Ratio Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo 400hp Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/ASC -inc: dual automatic transmission fluid coolers, manual shift and Downshift Rev Matching (DRM) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins audio Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Full Carpet Floor Covering Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support), memory front seats, w/driver's seat power torso bolster and driver's seat power lumbar support 10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: engine block heater Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna HD Radio Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: INFINITI InTouch w/Nav/Bose Performance -inc: dual display system w/upper 8" and lower 7" VGA LCD touch screens, SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day complimentary trial, voice recognition for navigation, audio, Bluetooth and vehicle information Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Telematics Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 7 Spd Automatic Transmission 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

