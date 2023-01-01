2019 Infiniti QX50

$28,103 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 , 8 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10132254

10132254 Stock #: F55W5E

F55W5E VIN: 3PCAJ5M36KF146149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Stock # F55W5E

Mileage 16,812 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers 5.846 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,296 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

