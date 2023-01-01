Menu
2019 Infiniti QX50

58,011 KM

$36,991

+ tax & licensing
$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

Essential AWD | Nav | Moonroof | 360 Camera

2019 Infiniti QX50

Essential AWD | Nav | Moonroof | 360 Camera

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

58,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10239182
  • Stock #: F55AH6
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M33KF139417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,011 KM

Vehicle Description

No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive:
- 2 Years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty
- Preferred Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
Tire Warranty
Roadside Assistance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers
5.846 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,296 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Windows and Remote Engine Start
Turbo/Supercharger Boost
voice recognition for audio
Infiniti Controller
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: upper 8" and lower 7" VGA LCD touch screens
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day complimentary trial
Bluetooth and vehicle information
including music search by voice
AM/FM audio system w/single disc in dash CD player
4 USBs (2 IP lower
1 front centre console
1 rear of front centre console)
active noise cancellation and 6 speakers
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console
manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

