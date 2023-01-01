$39,991+ tax & licensing
204-261-3390
2019 Infiniti QX50
Sensory AWD | ProPILOT | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$39,991
- Listing ID: 10363284
- Stock #: F519GH
- VIN: 3PCAJ5M34KF140737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,189 KM
Vehicle Description
No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive:
- 2 Years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty
- Preferred Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
Tire Warranty
Roadside Assistance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
