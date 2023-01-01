$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX50
ESSENTIAL **New Arrival**
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # U2571A
- Mileage 86,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2019 INFINITI QX50 Essential **New Arrival** . Its Variable transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine will keep you going. This INFINITI QX50 has the following options: Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Silver Painted Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers, Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season Run-Flat Performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
