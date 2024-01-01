Menu
AWD | Nav | ProPILOT | 360 Camera | Moonroof Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2019 Infiniti QX50

94,056 KM

Details Description Features

$26,992

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Infiniti QX50

ProACTIVE Locally Owned | Low KM's

2019 Infiniti QX50

ProACTIVE Locally Owned | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$26,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,056KM
VIN 3PCAJ5M35KF134414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hermosa Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,056 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Nav | ProPILOT | 360 Camera | Moonroof
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers
5.846 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,296 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Silver Painted Alloy
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season Run-Flat Performance
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
forward emergency braking
ProPILOT ASSIST
Easy Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/2-way power driver seat lumbar support and memory
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
voice recognition for audio
Infiniti Controller
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: upper 8" and lower 7" VGA LCD touch screens
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day complimentary trial
Bluetooth and vehicle information
including music search by voice
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
AM/FM audio system w/single disc in dash CD player
4 USBs (2 IP lower
1 front centre console
1 rear of front centre console)
active noise cancellation and 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$26,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2019 Infiniti QX50