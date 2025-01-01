2019 Infiniti QX50

$28,991+ tax & licensing
ESSENTIAL
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar White
- Interior Colour Wheat/Brown
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 130842
- Mileage 91,084 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****LOCAL EXTRA CLEAN, INFINITI QX50 AWD IS HERE! ABSOLUTELY LOADED WITH 2 TONE LEATHER INTERIOR, ALCANTARA HEADLINER, NAVI, 360 CAM, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PANORMAIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, PARKING ASSIST SENSORS FRONT AND REAR, CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER AND MEMORY SEATS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, REAR WINDOW SHADES, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, TINTED GLASS, POWER TRUNK, FRONT CLIP AND MIRRORS HAVE BEEN PROTECTED IN PPF, 20" WHEELS, DUAL EXHAUST, LOCAL SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE, MOST RECENT SERVICE: ALL FRONT AND REAR BRAKES, OIL CHANGE, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY! PRIDE OF OWNERHIP EVIDENT, COME SEE FOR YOUSELF!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $28,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / element / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake: auto off, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Dash trim: aluminum, Door sill trim: aluminum, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: aluminum, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V rear / two 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone / voice control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Movie Listing / SiriusXM Stocks / SiriusXM Travel Link / SiriusXM Weather, Infotainment: InTouch, Infotainment screen size: 7 in. and 8 in. (dual), Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps, Front fog lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: on demand, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Locking differential: center, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide, Roof rails: aluminum, Active head restraints: dual front, Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: surround view, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: front / rear, Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: monotube, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle, Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display / voice operated, Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 8, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear, Premium Audio Package
