2019 Infiniti QX50

Menu
Account
Sign In
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* ****LOCAL EXTRA CLEAN, INFINITI QX50 AWD IS HERE! ABSOLUTELY LOADED WITH 2 TONE LEATHER INTERIOR, ALCANTARA HEADLINER, NAVI, 360 CAM, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PANORMAIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, PARKING ASSIST SENSORS FRONT AND REAR, CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER AND MEMORY SEATS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, REAR WINDOW SHADES, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, TINTED GLASS, POWER TRUNK, FRONT CLIP AND MIRRORS HAVE BEEN PROTECTED IN PPF, 20 WHEELS, DUAL EXHAUST, LOCAL SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE, MOST RECENT SERVICE: ALL FRONT AND REAR BRAKES, OIL CHANGE, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY! PRIDE OF OWNERHIP EVIDENT, COME SEE FOR YOUSELF! *****VALUE PRICED AT $28,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / element / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake: auto off, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Dash trim: aluminum, Door sill trim: aluminum, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: aluminum, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V rear / two 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone / voice control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Movie Listing / SiriusXM Stocks / SiriusXM Travel Link / SiriusXM Weather, Infotainment: InTouch, Infotainment screen size: 7 in. and 8 in. (dual), Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps, Front fog lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: on demand, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Locking differential: center, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide, Roof rails: aluminum, Active head restraints: dual front, Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: surround view, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: front / rear, Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: monotube, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle, Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display / voice operated, Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 8, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear, Premium Audio Package

2019 Infiniti QX50

91,084 KM

Details Description Features

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Infiniti QX50

ESSENTIAL

Watch This Vehicle
12379275

2019 Infiniti QX50

ESSENTIAL

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

  1. 12379275
  2. 12379275
  3. 12379275
  4. 12379275
  5. 12379275
  6. 12379275
  7. 12379275
  8. 12379275
  9. 12379275
  10. 12379275
  11. 12379275
  12. 12379275
  13. 12379275
  14. 12379275
  15. 12379275
  16. 12379275
  17. 12379275
  18. 12379275
  19. 12379275
  20. 12379275
  21. 12379275
Contact Seller

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,084KM
VIN 3PCAJ5M36KF130842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar White
  • Interior Colour Wheat/Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 130842
  • Mileage 91,084 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM

LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140*

****LOCAL EXTRA CLEAN, INFINITI QX50 AWD IS HERE! ABSOLUTELY LOADED WITH 2 TONE LEATHER INTERIOR, ALCANTARA HEADLINER, NAVI, 360 CAM, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PANORMAIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, PARKING ASSIST SENSORS FRONT AND REAR, CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER AND MEMORY SEATS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, REAR WINDOW SHADES, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, TINTED GLASS, POWER TRUNK, FRONT CLIP AND MIRRORS HAVE BEEN PROTECTED IN PPF, 20" WHEELS, DUAL EXHAUST, LOCAL SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE, MOST RECENT SERVICE: ALL FRONT AND REAR BRAKES, OIL CHANGE, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY! PRIDE OF OWNERHIP EVIDENT, COME SEE FOR YOUSELF!





*****VALUE PRICED AT $28,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / element / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake: auto off, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Dash trim: aluminum, Door sill trim: aluminum, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: aluminum, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V rear / two 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone / voice control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Movie Listing / SiriusXM Stocks / SiriusXM Travel Link / SiriusXM Weather, Infotainment: InTouch, Infotainment screen size: 7 in. and 8 in. (dual), Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps, Front fog lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: on demand, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Locking differential: center, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide, Roof rails: aluminum, Active head restraints: dual front, Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: surround view, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: front / rear, Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: monotube, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle, Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display / voice operated, Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 8, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear, Premium Audio Package

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Premium Audio Package
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Locking differential: center
Floor material: carpet
Rear shock type: monotube
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Total speakers: 6
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Alternator: 130 amps
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Solar-tinted glass: front
Front fog lights: LED
Dash trim: aluminum
Camera system: surround view
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment: InTouch
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
Wheel spokes: 8
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 7 in. and 8 in. (dual)
Roof rails: aluminum
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element / mast
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display / voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V rear / two 12V front
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Movie Listing / SiriusXM Stocks / SiriusXM Travel Link / SiriusXM Weather
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Transit Connect XLT 200,514 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Diesel Auto for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Diesel Auto 264,979 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect XL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Ford Transit Connect XL 219,876 KM $13,991 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX50