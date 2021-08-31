Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Infiniti QX50

58,600 KM

Details Description Features

$38,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

ProACTIVE AWD, ProPILOT assist, Nav, Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX50

ProACTIVE AWD, ProPILOT assist, Nav, Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 7755264
  2. 7755264
Contact Seller
Sale

$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

58,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7755264
  • Stock #: F48MFU
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M38KF111418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar White
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F48MFU
  • Mileage 58,600 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Seats-Rear Bench
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
voice recognition for audio
Premium Synthetic Interior
Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: upper 8" and lower 7" VGA LCD touch screens
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day complimentary trial
Bluetooth and vehicle information
includ

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2017 Ford Escape SE
 43,166 KM
$20,992 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD
 26,617 KM
$37,492 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Durango C...
 147,511 KM
$16,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory