2019 Infiniti QX50

7755264 Stock #: F48MFU

F48MFU VIN: 3PCAJ5M38KF111418

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar White

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,600 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Seats-Rear Bench Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat voice recognition for audio Premium Synthetic Interior Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: upper 8" and lower 7" VGA LCD touch screens SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day complimentary trial Bluetooth and vehicle information includ

