2019 Infiniti QX50

Listing ID: 9413836

9413836 Stock #: F4W26P

F4W26P VIN: 3PCAJ5M34KF124389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chestnut Bronze Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 27,380 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers 5.846 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,296 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Rear View Camera Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start driver seat Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Front Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat voice recognition for audio Premium Synthetic Interior Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: upper 8" and lower 7" VGA LCD touch screens SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day complimentary trial Bluetooth and vehicle information includ

