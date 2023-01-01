Menu
2019 Infiniti QX50

96,130 KM

Details Description Features

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Sensory AWD | Heated/Cooling seats | ProPILOT | 360 Camera

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

96,130KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9606589
  • Stock #: F4X3E3
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M32KF130188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers
5.846 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,296 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Windows
Power Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
voice recognition for audio
Premium Synthetic Interior
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: upper 8" and lower 7" VGA LCD touch screens
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day complimentary trial
Bluetooth and vehicle information
includ

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

