$23,992+ tax & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX60
PURE Locally Owned | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 148,307 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Lane Assist | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2019 Infiniti QX60 Proactive w/Theatre. Despite being a few years old, this SUV still offers premium features and performance that rival newer models.
- Majestic White Pearl exterior with sleek Black interior
- Spacious 7-passenger seating for family and friends
- Powerful 3.5L engine paired with smooth automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and stability
- Theatre package for rear-seat entertainment
- Proactive trim level with advanced safety and comfort features
- Fuel-efficient for its class, helping you save at the pump
At Birchwood Infiniti, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or just have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and discover why the Infiniti QX60 continues to impress discerning drivers. Visit our website at www.birchwoodinfiniti.ca to learn more about this outstanding vehicle and our current offers.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti
204-261-3390