AWD | Lane Assist | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera Experience luxury and versatility with this 2019 Infiniti QX60 Proactive w/Theatre. Despite being a few years old, this SUV still offers premium features and performance that rival newer models. - Majestic White Pearl exterior with sleek Black interior - Spacious 7-passenger seating for family and friends - Powerful 3.5L engine paired with smooth automatic transmission - All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and stability - Theatre package for rear-seat entertainment - Proactive trim level with advanced safety and comfort features - Fuel-efficient for its class, helping you save at the pump At Birchwood Infiniti, were committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to make a purchase or just have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and discover why the Infiniti QX60 continues to impress discerning drivers. Visit our website at www.birchwoodinfiniti.ca to learn more about this outstanding vehicle and our current offers. At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2019 Infiniti QX60

148,307 KM

$23,992

+ tax & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE Locally Owned | One Owner

2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE Locally Owned | One Owner

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,307KM
VIN 5N1DL0MM4KC555598

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,307 KM

AWD | Lane Assist | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2019 Infiniti QX60 Proactive w/Theatre. Despite being a few years old, this SUV still offers premium features and performance that rival newer models.

- Majestic White Pearl exterior with sleek Black interior
- Spacious 7-passenger seating for family and friends
- Powerful 3.5L engine paired with smooth automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and stability
- Theatre package for rear-seat entertainment
- Proactive trim level with advanced safety and comfort features
- Fuel-efficient for its class, helping you save at the pump

At Birchwood Infiniti, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or just have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and discover why the Infiniti QX60 continues to impress discerning drivers. Visit our website at www.birchwoodinfiniti.ca to learn more about this outstanding vehicle and our current offers.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

engine coolant temp

Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

SPORT
odometer
speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Infiniti InTouch
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6-Speaker Audio System -inc: INFINITI controller
MP3 playback capability
snow or eco modes which controls throttle response and transmission mapping
auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console
6 charge only USB ports
8-inch colour touch-screen vehicle information display
2 USB connection ports for Ipod and compatible devices
INFINITI InTouch system and apps
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90 day complimentary trial and single in-dash CD player
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2019 Infiniti QX60