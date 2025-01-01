Menu
2019 Infiniti QX60 Sensory - Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

AWD | Bluetooth | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera Discover luxury and versatility with this 2019 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD. With only 52,331 km on the odometer, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and practicality for families seeking a premium driving experience. Key Features: - Powerful 3.5L engine with smooth automatic transmission - Spacious 7-passenger seating for family comfort - Heated leather steering wheel for cold winter mornings - Power liftgate for easy cargo access - Dual-zone front automatic air conditioning - Heated front seats with 8-way power drivers seat - Blind Spot Warning system for enhanced safety - INFINITI InTouch system with 8-inch color touchscreen Experience the INFINITI difference at Birchwood Infiniti. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist you. Schedule a test drive today and feel the power and comfort of this QX60 for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodinfiniti.ca or contact us directly to start your journey towards owning this exceptional SUV. At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2019 Infiniti QX60 Sensory

52,331 KM

$32,992

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX60

Sensory Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

2019 Infiniti QX60

Sensory Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

204-261-3390

$32,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,331KM
VIN 5N1DL0MMXKC511797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F69821
  • Mileage 52,331 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Bluetooth | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera
Discover luxury and versatility with this 2019 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD. With only 52,331 km on the odometer, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and practicality for families seeking a premium driving experience.

Key Features:
- Powerful 3.5L engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Spacious 7-passenger seating for family comfort
- Heated leather steering wheel for cold winter mornings
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Dual-zone front automatic air conditioning
- Heated front seats with 8-way power driver's seat
- Blind Spot Warning system for enhanced safety
- INFINITI InTouch system with 8-inch color touchscreen

Experience the INFINITI difference at Birchwood Infiniti. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist you. Schedule a test drive today and feel the power and comfort of this QX60 for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodinfiniti.ca or contact us directly to start your journey towards owning this exceptional SUV.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Power Options

Power Locks

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Additional Features

null
speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Infiniti InTouch
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6-Speaker Audio System -inc: INFINITI controller
MP3 playback capability
auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console
6 charge only USB ports
8-inch colour touch-screen vehicle information display
2 USB connection ports for Ipod and compatible devices
INFINITI InTouch system and apps
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90 day complimentary trial and single in-dash CD player

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$32,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2019 Infiniti QX60