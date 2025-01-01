$32,992+ taxes & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX60
Sensory Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3390
$32,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F69821
- Mileage 52,331 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Bluetooth | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera
Discover luxury and versatility with this 2019 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD. With only 52,331 km on the odometer, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and practicality for families seeking a premium driving experience.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.5L engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Spacious 7-passenger seating for family comfort
- Heated leather steering wheel for cold winter mornings
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Dual-zone front automatic air conditioning
- Heated front seats with 8-way power driver's seat
- Blind Spot Warning system for enhanced safety
- INFINITI InTouch system with 8-inch color touchscreen
Experience the INFINITI difference at Birchwood Infiniti. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist you. Schedule a test drive today and feel the power and comfort of this QX60 for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodinfiniti.ca or contact us directly to start your journey towards owning this exceptional SUV.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing>
