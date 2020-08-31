Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Infiniti QX60

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX60

2019 Infiniti QX60

Pure AWD - S.Roof, Htd Wheel & Lthr !!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX60

Pure AWD - S.Roof, Htd Wheel & Lthr !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 5781129
  2. 5781129
  3. 5781129
  4. 5781129
  5. 5781129
  6. 5781129
  7. 5781129
  8. 5781129
  9. 5781129
  10. 5781129
  11. 5781129
  12. 5781129
  13. 5781129
  14. 5781129
  15. 5781129
  16. 5781129
  17. 5781129
  18. 5781129
  19. 5781129
  20. 5781129
  21. 5781129
  22. 5781129
  23. 5781129
  24. 5781129
  25. 5781129
  26. 5781129
  27. 5781129
  28. 5781129
  29. 5781129
  30. 5781129
  31. 5781129
  32. 5781129
  33. 5781129
  34. 5781129
  35. 5781129
  36. 5781129
  37. 5781129
  38. 5781129
  39. 5781129
  40. 5781129
  41. 5781129
  42. 5781129
Contact Seller

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5781129
  • Stock #: SCV4587
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MMXKC551751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ONLY $38,800 FINANCED! *** 6YR INFINITI WARRANTY INCLUDED!! *** SUNROOF + REMOTE START + AWD!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Audio System : Antenna type : mast
Audio System : In-Dash CD : MP3 Playback
Audio System : Radio : AM/FM
Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM
Doors : Liftgate window : fixed
Exterior Features : Door handle color : chrome
Exterior Features : Grille color : chrome
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler color : body-color
Lights : Headlights : auto delay off
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power
Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : power glass
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : temporary
Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel
Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Windows : Rear privacy glass
Windows : Rear wiper : intermittent
Windows : Window defogger : rear
Air Conditioning : Air filtration
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual
Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center folding with storage
Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : leather
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather
Convenience Features : Cargo area light
Convenience Features : Cruise control
Convenience Features : Cupholders : front
Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear
Convenience Features : Overhead console : front
Convenience Features : Power steering : variable/speed-proportional
Convenience Features : Reading lights : front
Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : auto-dimming
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo net
Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets
Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback
Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating
Instrumentation : External temperature display
Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer
Instrumentation : Trip computer
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low fuel level
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : tire fill alert
Seats : Driver seat : heated
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 8
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : lumbar
Seats : Front headrests : 2
Seats : Front headrests : adjustable
Seats : Front seat type : bucket
Seats : Passenger seat : heated
Seats : Rear headrests : 3
Seats : Rear headrests : adjustable
Seats : Rear seat folding : split
Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench
Powertrain : 4WD type : on demand
Powertrain : Center differential : mechanical
Suspension : Front spring type : coil
Suspension : Front struts : MacPherson
Suspension : Front suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Front suspension type : lower control arms
Suspension : Rear spring type : coil
Suspension : Rear suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Rear suspension type : multi-link
Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger
Airbags : Front airbags : dual
Airbags : Side airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear
Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel
Brakes : Braking assist
Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution
Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Body side reinforcements : side impact door beams
Safety : Child safety door locks
Safety : Crumple zones : front
Safety : Crumple zones : rear
Safety : Energy absorbing steering column
Safety : Hood buckling creases
Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : front
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front
Security : 2-stage unlocking doors
Security : Anti-theft system : alarm with remote
Stability and Traction : Stability control
Stability and Traction : Traction control
Audio System : Antenna type : diversity
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB
Audio System : Radio : HD radio
Audio System : Radio : touch screen display
Audio System : Radio : voice operated
Audio System : Radio data system
Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : voice operated
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function
Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth
Lights : Headlights : auto on/off
Lights : Taillights : LED
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power folding
Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : underbody
Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent
Windows : Power windows : safety reverse
Comfort Features : Floor mat material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor mats : front
Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear
Convenience Features : Ambient lighting
Convenience Features : Assist handle : front
Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm
Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button
Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear
Convenience Features : Retained accessory power
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control
Instrumentation : Clock
Instrumentation : Digital odometer
Instrumentation : Electroluminescent instrumentation
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : range
Instrumentation : Multi-function display
Instrumentation : Trip odometer : 2
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : maintenance due
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 6
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : reclining
Powertrain : Battery saver
Airbags : Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Brakes : Power brakes
Brakes : Rear brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Camera system : rearview
Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system
Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear
Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front
Security : Anti-theft system : engine immobilizer
Security : Power door locks : auto-locking
Stability and Traction : Hill holder control
Audio System : In-Dash CD : single disc
Doors : Rear door type : power liftgate
Exterior Features : Body side moldings : chrome
Exterior Features : Mirror color : body-color
Lights : Headlights : wiper activated
Windows : Front wipers : speed sensitive
Windows : Rear wiper : with washer
Windows : Solar-tinted glass : front
Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage
Convenience Features : Footwell lights
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : proximity entry system
Convenience Features : Push-button start
Convenience Features : Storage : sunglasses holder
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Rear seat manual adjustments : reclining
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment screen size : 8 in.
Exterior Features : Front bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler : roofline
Exterior Features : Window trim : chrome
Lights : Daytime running lights : LED
Lights : Front fog lights : LED
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : anti-trapping
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : one-touch open/close
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : sliding sunshade
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : tilt/slide
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning : independently controlled
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning zones : single
Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center with cupholders
Convenience Features : Courtesy lights : door
Convenience Features : Cupholders : third row
Convenience Features : Easy entry : manual rear seat
Convenience Features : Illuminated power window switches
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : illuminated entry
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : trunk release
Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 4
Convenience Features : Universal remote transmitter : Homelink - garage door opener
Instrumentation : Driver information system
Seats : Rear seat folding : flat
Seats : Third row headrests : 2
Seats : Third row seat folding : flat
Seats : Third row seat folding : split
Seats : Third row seat type : 50-50 split bench
Powertrain : Alternator : 150 amps
Powertrain : Drive mode selector
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : third row
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : front
Safety : Blind spot safety : sensor/alert
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : audible warning
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : visual warning
Safety : Safety brake pedal system
Seatbelts : Third row seatbelts : 3-point
Security : Power door locks : anti-lockout
Audio System : Total speakers : 6
Suspension : Front shock type : twin-tube gas
Suspension : Rear shock type : twin-tube gas
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : sports
Telematics : Phone : hands free
Wheels and Tires : Wheel spokes : 5
Comfort Features : Interior accents : metallic-tone
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Seats : Upholstery : leatherette
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Travel Link
Safety : Automatic hazard warning lights
Lights : Headlights : HID/Xenon
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : two 12V front
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : liftgate
Lights : Exterior entry lights : security approach lamps
Windows : Power windows : remotely operated
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : front pedestrian
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : pedestrian detection
Wheels and Tires : Wheels : aluminum alloy
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low battery
Convenience Features : Steering wheel : power tilt and telescopic
Seats : Rear seat : sliding
Suspension : Front stabilizer bar : diameter 26 mm
Lights : Headlights : manual leveling
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : turn off headlights
Suspension : Rear stabilizer bar : diameter 27 mm
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Movie Listing
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Stocks
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Weather
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : InTouch
Comfort Features : Door sill trim : aluminum
Convenience Features : Center console : dual level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

1998 Chevrolet Corve...
 0 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 35,000 KM
$60,000 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango G...
 15,000 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory