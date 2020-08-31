2019 Infiniti QX60

Vehicle Features

Additional Features Audio System : Antenna type : mast Audio System : In-Dash CD : MP3 Playback Audio System : Radio : AM/FM Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM Doors : Liftgate window : fixed Exterior Features : Door handle color : chrome Exterior Features : Grille color : chrome Exterior Features : Rear spoiler color : body-color Lights : Headlights : auto delay off Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : power glass Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : temporary Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System Windows : Rear privacy glass Windows : Rear wiper : intermittent Windows : Window defogger : rear Air Conditioning : Air filtration Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center folding with storage Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : leather Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather Convenience Features : Cargo area light Convenience Features : Cruise control Convenience Features : Cupholders : front Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear Convenience Features : Overhead console : front Convenience Features : Power steering : variable/speed-proportional Convenience Features : Reading lights : front Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : auto-dimming Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control Convenience Features : Storage : cargo net Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating Instrumentation : External temperature display Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer Instrumentation : Trip computer Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low fuel level Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : tire fill alert Seats : Driver seat : heated Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 8 Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : lumbar Seats : Front headrests : 2 Seats : Front headrests : adjustable Seats : Front seat type : bucket Seats : Passenger seat : heated Seats : Rear headrests : 3 Seats : Rear headrests : adjustable Seats : Rear seat folding : split Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench Powertrain : 4WD type : on demand Powertrain : Center differential : mechanical Suspension : Front spring type : coil Suspension : Front struts : MacPherson Suspension : Front suspension classification : independent Suspension : Front suspension type : lower control arms Suspension : Rear spring type : coil Suspension : Rear suspension classification : independent Suspension : Rear suspension type : multi-link Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger Airbags : Front airbags : dual Airbags : Side airbags : front Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel Brakes : Braking assist Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc Safety : Body side reinforcements : side impact door beams Safety : Child safety door locks Safety : Crumple zones : front Safety : Crumple zones : rear Safety : Energy absorbing steering column Safety : Hood buckling creases Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : front Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front Security : 2-stage unlocking doors Security : Anti-theft system : alarm with remote Stability and Traction : Stability control Stability and Traction : Traction control Audio System : Antenna type : diversity Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB Audio System : Radio : HD radio Audio System : Radio : touch screen display Audio System : Radio : voice operated Audio System : Radio data system Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : voice operated Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth Lights : Headlights : auto on/off Lights : Taillights : LED Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power folding Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : underbody Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent Windows : Power windows : safety reverse Comfort Features : Floor mat material : carpet Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet Comfort Features : Floor mats : front Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear Convenience Features : Ambient lighting Convenience Features : Assist handle : front Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear Convenience Features : Retained accessory power Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control Instrumentation : Clock Instrumentation : Digital odometer Instrumentation : Electroluminescent instrumentation Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : range Instrumentation : Multi-function display Instrumentation : Trip odometer : 2 Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : maintenance due Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 6 Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : reclining Powertrain : Battery saver Airbags : Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Brakes : Power brakes Brakes : Rear brake type : ventilated disc Safety : Camera system : rearview Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front Security : Anti-theft system : engine immobilizer Security : Power door locks : auto-locking Stability and Traction : Hill holder control Audio System : In-Dash CD : single disc Doors : Rear door type : power liftgate Exterior Features : Body side moldings : chrome Exterior Features : Mirror color : body-color Lights : Headlights : wiper activated Windows : Front wipers : speed sensitive Windows : Rear wiper : with washer Windows : Solar-tinted glass : front Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage Convenience Features : Footwell lights Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : proximity entry system Convenience Features : Push-button start Convenience Features : Storage : sunglasses holder Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : height Seats : Rear seat manual adjustments : reclining In Car Entertainment : Infotainment screen size : 8 in. Exterior Features : Front bumper color : body-color Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : body-color Exterior Features : Rear spoiler : roofline Exterior Features : Window trim : chrome Lights : Daytime running lights : LED Lights : Front fog lights : LED Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : anti-trapping Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : one-touch open/close Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : sliding sunshade Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : tilt/slide Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning : automatic climate control Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning : independently controlled Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning zones : single Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center with cupholders Convenience Features : Courtesy lights : door Convenience Features : Cupholders : third row Convenience Features : Easy entry : manual rear seat Convenience Features : Illuminated power window switches Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : illuminated entry Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : trunk release Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 4 Convenience Features : Universal remote transmitter : Homelink - garage door opener Instrumentation : Driver information system Seats : Rear seat folding : flat Seats : Third row headrests : 2 Seats : Third row seat folding : flat Seats : Third row seat folding : split Seats : Third row seat type : 50-50 split bench Powertrain : Alternator : 150 amps Powertrain : Drive mode selector Airbags : Side curtain airbags : third row Safety : Automatic emergency braking : front Safety : Blind spot safety : sensor/alert Safety : Pre-collision warning system : audible warning Safety : Pre-collision warning system : visual warning Safety : Safety brake pedal system Seatbelts : Third row seatbelts : 3-point Security : Power door locks : anti-lockout Audio System : Total speakers : 6 Suspension : Front shock type : twin-tube gas Suspension : Rear shock type : twin-tube gas In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : sports Telematics : Phone : hands free Wheels and Tires : Wheel spokes : 5 Comfort Features : Interior accents : metallic-tone Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Seats : Upholstery : leatherette In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Travel Link Safety : Automatic hazard warning lights Lights : Headlights : HID/Xenon Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : two 12V front Convenience Features : Memorized settings : liftgate Lights : Exterior entry lights : security approach lamps Windows : Power windows : remotely operated Safety : Automatic emergency braking : front pedestrian Safety : Pre-collision warning system : pedestrian detection Wheels and Tires : Wheels : aluminum alloy Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low battery Convenience Features : Steering wheel : power tilt and telescopic Seats : Rear seat : sliding Suspension : Front stabilizer bar : diameter 26 mm Lights : Headlights : manual leveling Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : turn off headlights Suspension : Rear stabilizer bar : diameter 27 mm In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Movie Listing In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Stocks In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Weather In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : InTouch Comfort Features : Door sill trim : aluminum Convenience Features : Center console : dual level

