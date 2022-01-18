2019 Infiniti QX60

Sale $44,991 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 5 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8144323

Stock #: F4A1K2

F4A1K2 VIN: 5N1DL0MM9KC530860

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4A1K2

Mileage 47,526 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection 74 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard, sport, snow or eco modes which controls throttle response and transmission mapping 5.250 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,715 kgs Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding Tires: 235/65R18 T-Rated All-Season Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air conditioning Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors speed-sensitive volume control radio data system (RDS) Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Premium Synthetic Interior Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6-Speaker Audio System -inc: INFINITI controller MP3 playback capability auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre cons

