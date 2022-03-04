Menu
2019 Infiniti QX60

39,729 KM

Details Description Features

$46,991

+ tax & licensing
$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2019 Infiniti QX60

2019 Infiniti QX60

SENSORY AWD, Bluetooth, 360 Camera, Nav, Leather, Dual Sunroof

2019 Infiniti QX60

SENSORY AWD, Bluetooth, 360 Camera, Nav, Leather, Dual Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

39,729KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8498303
  • Stock #: F4F8B2
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM6KC564805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
  • Interior Colour Java
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,729 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection
74 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard, sport, snow or eco modes which controls throttle response and transmission mapping
5.250 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,715 kgs
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Tires: 235/65R18 T-Rated All-Season
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
Sunroof
rear air conditioning
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Premium Synthetic Interior
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6-Speaker Audio System -inc: INFINITI controller
MP3 playback capability
auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre cons

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

